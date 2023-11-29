BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 52,841 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,841 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.06% of Verint Systems worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,475,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

