BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 33,284 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4,240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,284 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in HSBC by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HSBC opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.85) to GBX 820 ($10.36) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.