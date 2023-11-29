BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

