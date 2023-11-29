BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Makes New Investment in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.62% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,888.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $371,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,864,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,110.13%. The company had revenue of $277.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

