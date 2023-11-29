BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.16% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

