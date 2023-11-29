BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 267,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

KWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

