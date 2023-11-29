BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.07% of Criteo worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 63.0% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 82,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Criteo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $102,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $102,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,466 shares of company stock worth $617,430 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRTO. KeyCorp began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 205.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

