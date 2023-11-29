BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Neogen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Neogen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Neogen by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $30,077.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEOG stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.91 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

