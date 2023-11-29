Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.92

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 10.59%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

