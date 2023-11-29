BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,439 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $210,964,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 5.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,426,000 after buying an additional 87,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

