Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,421 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

