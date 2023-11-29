Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $488,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $120,055,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

