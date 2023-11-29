Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $486,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $35,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEOG opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEOG. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

