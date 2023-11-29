Bessemer Group Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 18,421.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.40. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

