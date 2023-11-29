Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,328 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $109,932,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

HSIC stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

