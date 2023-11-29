Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Bentley Systems worth $171,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,598,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

