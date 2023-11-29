Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Belden worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 453,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Belden by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 156,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

