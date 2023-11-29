Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Bath & Body Works worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

