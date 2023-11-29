Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $401,172,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.