Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $676.29

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 676.29 ($8.54) and traded as low as GBX 661 ($8.35). Baillie Gifford Japan shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.46), with a volume of 345,263 shares changing hands.

Baillie Gifford Japan Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £612.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2,459.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 676.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 727.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97.

Baillie Gifford Japan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Baillie Gifford Japan’s dividend payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baillie Gifford Japan Company Profile

In related news, insider Patricia Lewis bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £35,802 ($45,221.67). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

