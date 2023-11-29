Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,827 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Avantor worth $190,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

