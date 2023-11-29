AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $30.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $30.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $30.56. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $147.87 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,602.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,573.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,519.08. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

