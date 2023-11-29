Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,397.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,397 ($30.28) and last traded at GBX 2,389 ($30.18), with a volume of 84753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,372 ($29.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.68) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,079.17 ($26.26).

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,120.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,023.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,770.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,507.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.68), for a total transaction of £848,021 ($1,071,139.32). 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

