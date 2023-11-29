Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Associated Banc worth $33,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ASB opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.