Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Sells $5,148,000.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

