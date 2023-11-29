Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.33

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 197073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

