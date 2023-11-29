Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $31.68

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $32.89. Anterix shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 12,211 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Anterix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATEX

Anterix Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $584.12 million, a PE ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 421.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 50.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 361.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 49.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.