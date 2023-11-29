Andrew Phillips Purchases 4,000 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,080.00.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Andrew Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.26 per share, with a total value of C$121,300.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Andrew Phillips bought 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Andrew Phillips bought 3,900 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,979.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.73. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$19.55 and a 1 year high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of C$133.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.8994016 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.73.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

