Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price at $42.59

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,792.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.