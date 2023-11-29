Amit Yoran Sells 5,673 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

