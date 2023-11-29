American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $2,485,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

