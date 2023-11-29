American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11,817.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

