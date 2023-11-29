Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 4%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 11,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 402,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $87,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $87,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $486,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and have sold 13,507 shares worth $579,650. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

