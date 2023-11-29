Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.51. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$119.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

