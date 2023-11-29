Alice Williams Purchases 250 Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Alice Williams acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$90.04 ($59.63) per share, with a total value of A$22,510.00 ($14,907.28).

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Pro Medicus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

