Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $336,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $107,390,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $33,638,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

