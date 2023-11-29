Alberta Lp Wengen Sells 27,337 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $364,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,167,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,693,849.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 27th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 26,408 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $350,434.16.

On Friday, November 24th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 12,897 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $171,272.16.

On Thursday, November 16th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,389,513.00.

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Laureate Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,095,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,816.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 94.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,824,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 1,853,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

