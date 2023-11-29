Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CMO Sells $469,436.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
