Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CMO Sells $469,436.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

