Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $5,154,400.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $2,857,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.