AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of AECOM worth $171,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

