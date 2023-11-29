Adrian V. Mitchell Sells 57,214 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on M

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.