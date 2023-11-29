Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,726.00

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,726 ($34.43) and last traded at GBX 2,722 ($34.38), with a volume of 98071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,664 ($33.65).
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,204.67 ($27.85).
In other news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($30.07) per share, with a total value of £27,976.75 ($35,337.56). Corporate insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
