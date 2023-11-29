ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $1,591,200.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $956.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

