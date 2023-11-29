979 Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 979 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,724,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,424,718.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 210,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,483 in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

CEM opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $38.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

