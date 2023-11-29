32,762 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.11% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2,239.5% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

