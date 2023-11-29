1,340 Shares in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,467.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,467.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $154,706.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,198,698.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,208 shares of company stock worth $2,130,489. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

