Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $199.21.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

