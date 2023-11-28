Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $179.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $171.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

