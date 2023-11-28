Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) & THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Head to Head Survey

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) and Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares THOR Industries and Vivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THOR Industries 3.37% 9.77% 5.09% Vivic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THOR Industries and Vivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THOR Industries $11.12 billion 0.48 $374.27 million $6.95 14.54 Vivic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

THOR Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vivic.

96.5% of THOR Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of THOR Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for THOR Industries and Vivic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THOR Industries 0 6 1 0 2.14 Vivic 0 0 0 0 N/A

THOR Industries presently has a consensus price target of $93.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.47%. Given THOR Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe THOR Industries is more favorable than Vivic.

Summary

THOR Industries beats Vivic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vivic Corp. is a subsidiary of Honetech Inc.

