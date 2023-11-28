Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,533.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

